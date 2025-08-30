Shopper thrilled after finding sought-after items at thrift store for just $4.99: 'That's a score and a half'

One lucky thrifter is celebrating a major kitchen win after scoring a full set of rainbow Le Creuset espresso mugs for just $4.99, which is a fraction of what they'd cost brand new. The moment came from a post on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls forum, where the shopper showed off their colorful, high-end find.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

For context, a single Le Creuset mug can retail for around $20, and complete sets like this can fetch about $80 or more online.

Beyond the thrill of saving serious cash, thrifting designer-quality items like these mugs helps keep perfectly good products out of landfills. In fact, thrifting has become a growing trend for eco-conscious shoppers who want to cut costs while reducing waste.

And you never know what you might come across — thrifters have stumbled on everything from a designer cloak to a rare and valuable coin and precious jewelry marked down to pennies of what it's actually worth.

These mugs aren't just a pretty set, either. Le Creuset is priced so high because of its reputation for durable, high-quality stoneware that will last a lifetime, making this thrift shop discovery both a bargain and a sustainable alternative to buying new.

Shopping secondhand is also one of the easiest ways to save money on everyday items while making your household more eco-friendly. Whether you're shopping for clothing, looking for a new living room set, or stocking up your Airbnb rental, thrifting is the way to do it on a budget without contributing to hundreds of millions of tons of waste generated each year in the U.S. alone. Check out these tips for shopping at thrift stores to make the most of your own treasure hunts.

The Reddit community was just as excited as the original poster.

One commenter gushed, "I'm so jealous those are so cute!!!"

Another chimed in: "So happy for you! Enjoy these with a smile every day!"

A third summed up the mood perfectly: "That's a score and a half."

