  • Home Home

Man builds extraordinary home with incredibly efficient design — here's why it's revolutionary

The look is a striking contrast of black elements and mass-produced timber.

by Robert Crow
The look is a striking contrast of black elements and mass-produced timber.

Photo Credit: iStock

At some point, we've all considered our dream home. Maybe it has a huge kitchen, fit for entertaining. Perhaps it's an amazing home theater, a swimming pool, or another feature that would surely make neighbors envious.

Well, an Australian homebuilder took that one step further. Not only did Jesse Glascott design and build his family's dream home, but he also made it a dream for the planet.

As The Design Files reported, Glascott built his home in the Melbourne suburb of Warrandyte as a passive house. This means it requires little energy to stay at a comfortable temperature, instead relying on its airtight, leak-free design, high-performance doors and windows, and balanced interior ventilation.

More specifically, Glascott's home has been recognized as one of Australia's few Passivhaus Premium projects, which is only given to homes that generate far more energy than they use.

"The design prioritizes passive solar performance, with northern orientation to capture winter sun, and carefully sized eaves to block heat during summer," Glascott told The Design Files.

Known as Panel House, the passive home balances stunning design with eco-friendly features.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The look is a striking contrast of black elements and mass-produced timber (chosen to minimize waste and building time). It features tons of natural light throughout and even has a shipping container-turned-pool house in the backyard.

It also has a 20-kilowatt solar panel system to generate its own electricity and a rainwater-collection system that can store and filter more than 10,000 gallons of water.

Building the home was a passion project for Glascott, who also founded Australia's Sustainable Builders Alliance. And it shows a possible evolution in the future of homebuilding.

Just in the United States, new home construction is responsible for an estimated 50 million tons of carbon pollution each year, equivalent to the annual output of countries like Norway and Sweden.

But passive homes show that home construction can be done in a responsible way, with results that are equally stunning and sustainable.

Would you install water-collecting hydropanels on your home?

Definitely 👍

Not sure 🤷

No way 👎

If the government pays for it 🤑

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x