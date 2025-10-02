Man builds revolutionary home with incredibly efficient design: 'It will take almost nothing to heat'

The house was planned with the sun in mind.

In Chalfont, Pennsylvania, one house stands out from the rest.

Thomas Taft, 76, is finishing a 4,000-square-foot house designed to stay warm while using far less energy. As he told the Bucks County Herald, "It will take almost nothing to heat."

Taft designed the home with Philadelphia architect Elie-Antoine Atallah, the outlet reported. The house was designed with the sun in mind, angled to capture winter light and maintain bright rooms throughout the year.

Its steel roof supports 42 solar panels built to last for half a century or more. Thick concrete and insulation form the walls, giving the place a heavy, sealed feel.

Inside, an energy recovery ventilator pulls in fresh air while easing the demand on heating and cooling. This is an important feature, especially as rising global temperatures drive longer and hotter heat waves, according to NASA.



Other builders have tried similar approaches with the passive house standard, where tightly sealed, highly insulated buildings stay comfortable year-round while using very little energy. Examples include projects in England and New York, which help lower electric bills and reduce the pollution released into the air.

The average household uses approximately 10,700 kilowatt-hours a year, according to the Energy Information Administration. Taft's build aims to significantly reduce that demand.

Installing solar panels, weatherizing your home, and investing in smart home technology are upgrades that add efficiency and value.

