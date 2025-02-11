Homeowners share breathtaking home built to withstand increasingly harsh weather: 'They are overjoyed at the space'

New homeowners took "be the change you want to see in the world" to heart. Sunset's Home and Garden House Tours section featured a Brooklyn couple who went to Love Schack Architecture to custom-build their second passive home in Montana.

Passive homes are airtight, insulated buildings designed to minimize heating and cooling costs by maintaining a comfortable temperature with very little energy input.

Lindsay Schack, principal at the firm, told Sunset, "This is achieved through the calibration of five principles: airtight building envelopes; thermal bridge-free design (no leaks at joints or corners); building assemblies that have insulation amounts that respond to the climate (this is more for cold climates); balanced ventilation with Heat Recovery, and high-performance windows and doors (high solar gain, low transmission heat losses)."

It's crucial to find a contractor who is familiar with or can successfully execute the design intent, as the workmanship and build process is more meticulous than your standard home. It requires very detailed care to prevent adverse effects in the home in extreme temperatures, such as condensation, mold, and unhealthy indoor air. Airtight assembly is a must to avoid thermal transfer and moisture issues. The result is "a building that needs very little energy from the grid," Lindsay explained.

Ryan and Margo Reynolds had specific requirements, both personal and unique to Montana's unique climate and surroundings. Hiring Love Schack Architecture before buying a lot proved very helpful, as they were able to select a lot that would better suit their needs.

Lindsay explained, "The Love Schack team conducted a site analysis that took into account the site features, solar exposures, the wind and snow landing, and major views. From that, they were able to propose the best location and overall vantage points."

Interior and exterior photos of the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home are shown throughout the article, and the outcome is stunning. Framed tree and mountain views with a clean modern design, including a gas fireplace and spa, are just a few of the highlights. The clients did not want a "best room" in the house, so they built dual primary suites for guests. "A clean modern look that was also durable and not too precious. They are overjoyed at the space," Lindsay said.

Currently in review for official Passive House certification, the outlook is good. But beyond that, "This home has been able to serve as a demonstration tool to many of our peers in the construction trades and the owners have been generous with allowing access to the home for tours and visits to share about its benefits," Lindsay told Sunset.

Passive homes are built to be comfortable and eco-friendly. These types of energy-efficient homes, or smart homes, are raising property values and saving homeowners hundreds of dollars per year. Not only will it cut your bills into fractions, but it helps to reduce carbon pollution — one of the main culprits behind our warming planet. And with extreme weather phenomena on the rise, these types of homes might be your best bet as far as protection and safety.

Net-zero homes are gaining traction — from mobile home parks to million-dollar stunners and tiny homes, there is something for everyone who is looking to reduce their carbon footprint in their next home.

