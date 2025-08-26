  • Home Home

Mom devises incredible way to make use of empty Parmesan cheese shakers: 'We love a resourceful queen'

by Calvin Coffee
"It just feels so wrong, but we listen and we don't judge."

Photo Credit: iStock

One proud son is sharing his mom's resourceful tip for saving old Parmesan cheese shakers: using them as a fancy cup for a straw and beverage.

The scoop

One TikTok user, AJ (@anthonyjamesworld), is showing off his mom's clever way to turn trash into treasure, or in this case, a surprisingly chic beverage holder. Her trick? Repurposing empty, surprisingly versatile Parmesan cheese shakers into reusable drink cups, complete with a built-in straw slot. 

@anthonyjamesworld It just feels so wrong but we listen and we don't judge 🤣🫶🏻🩷💚🧡 #mom #why #loveher #italianmomsbelike ♬ Originalton - Patrick on a Seahorse ⭐️🎠

"My mom makes cups out of the grated cheese containers, why does this feel illegal LOL," he wrote in the caption. "It just feels so wrong, but we listen and we don't judge."

In the video, AJ holds up a cleaned-out Parmesan cheese container filled with an amber-colored drink, with the lid popped open to reveal a colorful straw perfectly poking through the holes. He then pans to his mom, who seems completely unbothered by her genius sustainability hack

All you need is a clean Parmesan shaker, your favorite straw, and your drink of choice, and you're ready to sip with a flair for upcycling. 

How it's helping

This hack offers the same benefits as reusing old Mason jars but with one major advantage: a built-in straw holder. With insulated tumbler cups often retailing around $30, this trick could save you serious cash over time. If you're crafty, you could even decorate and resell them for extra income

On top of savings, this kind of creative reuse helps cut down on single-use plastic waste, reduces landfill overflow, and keeps harmful microplastics from entering our oceans and food chain, all while providing you with a conversation-starting drinkware option.

By making small swaps like this with our single-use plastic containers, anyone can contribute to a cleaner, cooler future without spending a dime.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users in the comments were delighted by the hack. 

"We love a resourceful queen," one fan celebrated.

"I mean, as long as it gets cleaned after every use, why not?" another reasoned. 

"This is actually a great idea," one said. 

Another chimed in on the relatable resourcefulness from their mother: "My mom gave me some mango juice in an old Costco peanut butter container."

