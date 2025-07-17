Gardener shares clever hack using old Parmesan cheese shaker: 'So smart'

Commenters added their own advice on how to try out the hack.

Saving money on fertilizer has never been easier after one gardener shared their homemade fertilizer made entirely out of what can be found lying around the house.

The hack has reached thousands, with many finding out how easy it is to repurpose products for fertilizer without ever having to stop by the store.

Eterna (@mi.eterna.primavera) depicted the entire process, which will have you reaching for your old Parmesan shakers to try.

The scoop

To try the hack, Eterna says to find an old shaker in your home and take off the label. Then, blend eggshells and coffee grounds in a blender and add to the shaker. From there, pour on all your acidic-loving plants and watch them thrive.

Plants need fertilizer as it helps improve soil quality with nutrients that nourish their growth. Many plants in cultivated areas are not getting the nutrients they need from their soil, so help through fertilizers is vital. This method makes sure your plants get what they need while spending less and shrinking your environmental impact.

How it's helping

While fertilizers are not considerably high-priced, buying them often to help your plants can add up. That's why making your own can save you dozens of dollars a year.

This method also ensures that less plastic ends up in landfills. Estimates suggest that half of all plastic waste ends up in landfills.

Only a small fraction of plastics are actually recycled, but this still does not put an end to the extensive impact plastic waste has on the environment through production pollution and landfill waste. This damages ecosystems as decomposing plastic waste builds up microplastics in soil and water, ultimately aiding in the issue of microplastics seeping into our food and water sources.

What everyone's saying

Commenters added their own advice on how to try out the hack.

"My indoor plants also love this," wrote one. "The seasoning container is SO smart."

Another reflected on how much they love saving their used coffee grounds and eggshells.

"I do this and ask everyone to save their eggshells here," another user who tried the method wrote. "I put both on."

