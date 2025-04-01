Woman shares genius hack to make use of old Parmesan cheese lids: 'Don't throw these away'

In her video, TikTok user Fab Mama Finds (@fabmamafinds) shows what you can do with those leftover Parmesan cheese lids. As she said several times, "don't throw these away" — you can use them to top your Mason jars for easy drinking!

The scoop

"The tops fit perfectly … perfectly on these Mason jars," a decades-long popular storage solution for food. Some people also use them for smoothies and other beverages, but the typical canning lids may be inconvenient for easy drinking. That's where Parmesan cheese comes in.

Once your Parmesan cheese runs out, save that plastic lid, which has two separate opening sections. Use the wide opening for big pours or the side with holes — perfect to fit your straws through. Fab Mama Finds brews her tea and has her protein drink in the jars.

How it's helping

Knowing your recycling options goes a long way. This hack provides a creative use of Mason jars — an already valuable tool for reliable storage. Keeping and upcycling those plastic Parmesan container lids keeps the material out of landfills. Consumers can combine two items to create a portable hot/cold drink container around the house or on the go — reducing the need to buy a potentially expensive one.

Tired of mosquitoes and other bugs invading your lemonade or sweet tea in the summer? A reusable lid is an easy way to cover beverages and help maintain their temperature.

In addition to drinking in peace and saving money, users of this hack also contribute to a cleaner and cooler planet. As 2018 statistics from the Environmental Protection Agency show, over 146 million items rotted away in landfills. All that plastic sitting in landfills can creep into waterways, further contaminating the planet and drinking water, per CNN.

Those disintegrating plastics, which can take up to 500 years to dissolve, per the World Wildlife Fund, release polluting gases into the environment that trap heat. An increasingly hot planet has meant massive and more frequent devastating weather events, from wildfire-producing droughts to storms like Hurricane Helene.

People can also keep plastic lids out of the trash by using them as plant saucers to catch water or to hold tiny items such as beads.

If you're out of upcycling ideas, check other organizations such as Trashie to get rid of old clothes for rebates and cash. Do the same for footwear with GotSneakers.

What everyone's saying

Overall, the commenters liked using the two items together, as one person remarked: "That's so convenient."

In response to a question about sealing, Fab Mama Finds admitted: "Unfortunately, the lid doesn't have a seal, so it's not spillproof in the idea that you can use it with liquid and throw it in your bag."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.