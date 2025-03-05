Crafter baffles the internet with 'genius' hack using Pringles lids: 'Your talent is incredible'

The fun doesn't have to end after eating that last Pringle. TikToker TL_beadsS (@tl_Beadss) posted a hack for crafty chip lovers — using the lids to hold beads.

The scoop

A sneak peek at the TikToker's other videos reveals intricate work with tiny beads. Because the beads are so tiny, they can easily spread all over the place without a proper container. However, the crafter ingeniously repurposed the plastic lids from a Pringles can to separate those beads based on color and style.

How it's helping

Whether you're a crafter, have tiny jewelry, or need something to dump spare change in, you may need tiny containers to separate and store items on your countertops, vanities, or work tables. Instead of spending money buying organizers, this hack can inspire people to understand ways they can easily repurpose something they already have.

Other creative hacks with plastic lids include reusing parmesan cheese container lids to cover mason jars that contain sprinkled food. Tired of glasses or bottles leaving rings on your tables? Use some larger plastic lids as coasters. Large yogurt lids are great ways to cover bowls of soup and other food to keep them fresh.

Reusing these plastic lids or other items is one of many ways to get smarter about your recycling choices. When you recycle plastic, you keep it out of landfills, where it sits for up to 500 years and leaks gases and toxins into the environment, per Statista. Many of these plastics also get into the oceans and were present in over 83% of the tested drinking water supply in 12 countries, per the Guardian.

Several other organizations encourage people to recycle items for rewards, such as Trashie. The company can help you declutter and revamp your wardrobe by taking your donated items in exchange for a store rebate or cash. Save up for some Adidas Sambas by trading in those old ones for cash at GotSneakers.

What everyone's saying

The comments were encouraging and positive, with one person writing, "Genius," and another praising the beadwork, saying, "Your talent is incredible!"

