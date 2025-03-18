This company gives away amazing rewards for your old clothes: 'I love how easy they make it'

  • Business Business

by Leslie Sattler
"We have completely filled 'er up."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Cleaning out your closet can feel like a hassle, but one Instagram user shared how she's making the process easier and better for the planet with Trashie's Take Back Bag program.

How Does Trashie's Take Back Bag Work?

After losing 45 pounds, Ali Cardinal (@acardinal) needed to clear out clothes that no longer fit. Instead of sending them to a landfill, she turned to an eco-friendly alternative that rewards you for responsible disposal.

Trashie provides a simple solution for unwanted textiles. You receive a bag, fill it with clothes, shoes, and other textiles you no longer need, seal it up, and send it back.

"After losing 45lbs I was in desperate need of getting rid of some clothes that no longer fit me," Ali shared in her caption. "I love how it's an eco-friendly way to get rid of unwanted clothes, shoes and textiles so that they don't end up in landfills!"

The process is straightforward. "We have completely filled 'er up. We are going to [seal this], and it's all ready to go. How easy is that, guys?" Ali said. 

Why Should I Recycle My Old Clothes?

Responsibly disposing of unwanted items has multiple benefits. You'll clear valuable space in your home while getting rewarded for making Earth-friendly choices.

Innovative recycling programs such as Trashie's Take Back Bag offer rewards and help protect our planet. When textiles are recycled properly, they stay out of landfills, where they would otherwise release harmful substances into the soil and air.

One commenter agreed with the program's simplicity, writing, "I love how easy they make it."

Are There Similar Programs To Trashie's Take Back Bag?

If you're looking for other responsible textile recycling options, consider ThredUp's Clean Out Kit, which allows you to send in gently used clothing that might be resold.

Major retailers such as H&M and Madewell also offer in-store textile recycling programs where you can drop off unwanted items, sometimes receiving store credit or discounts.

Prefer local options? Many communities host textile recycling events or maintain permanent collection points where you can drop off unwanted fabrics and clothing for proper recycling.

