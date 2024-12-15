Plant mom shares 'magic' method to put old plastic lids to good use: 'Transforming trash into treasure'

This proves that sometimes the best solutions are hiding in our kitchen drawers.

Ever wondered what to do with those plastic lids piling up in your kitchen drawer? One crafty gardener has discovered an ingenious way to turn this common household waste into a practical solution for plant parents everywhere.

The scoop

Plant enthusiast and TikTok creator Yvette (@plantedbyycee) shared a brilliant upcycling hack that's both wallet-friendly and eco-conscious: transforming discarded jar lids into plant pot saucers.

The process couldn't be simpler. Just place a clean plastic lid under your potted plant to catch excess water.

"Transforming trash into treasure! Join me on an eco-adventure!" Yvette wrote in her caption. "Unveil the magic of upcycling, giving new life to everyday items and reducing waste one DIY project at a time."

Thanks to Yvette's simple yet clever hack, TikTokers have a new purpose for those old plastic lids.

How it's helping

This simple yet effective hack proves that sometimes the best solutions are hiding in your kitchen drawers. By reimagining everyday items, you can create practical solutions that benefit your wallets and the planet. As a result, this hack declutters the home and saves plant enthusiasts money down the line.

Store-bought plant saucers typically cost between $2 and $8, depending on the size and material. For someone with multiple plants, these savings add up fast. Plus, you'll never have to worry about crowded pantries or household water damage from leaky plants.

Beyond the immediate cost benefits, this sustainable solution keeps plastic out of our waste stream. By giving these lids a second life, Yvette is reducing the amount of plastic that winds up in landfills. This is especially helpful since plastic takes over hundreds of years to break down and can end up polluting our oceans.

What everyone's saying

The response to this eco-friendly DIY has been enthusiastic, with fellow sustainability enthusiasts celebrating this simple solution in the comments.

"Such a smart way to minimize waste!" wrote one impressed viewer.

"Mexicans we 'are' the masters" of recycling, another user chimed in.

"Every Mexican household we are way ahead lol," added a third commenter, noting how this practice has long been common in many households.

