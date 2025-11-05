Woman shares clever trick using old Parmesan cheese lid: 'This is so cute'

Lots of trash is actually super useful if it's spared from the garbage can.

TikTok creator Molly (@areathirteen) made an excellent case for this idea in a recent video, starring none other than the lid of her Parmesan cheese container.

The scoop

What Molly demonstrated is a simple example of how easy it is to repurpose plastic.

In the short video, she shows how the Parmesan top fits like a glove over a glass jar.

"Best hack I've found on tik tok," she wrote. "Now I have another lid for my mason jars!!"

The parts of these jar lids are easy to lose track of, making the Parmesan version a simple and durable spare for any glass it fits. Plus, unlike standard mason jar lids, the cheese lid has the two classic options for pouring things, depending on if you want a little or a lot of what's inside.

How it's helping

This apparent match made in heaven is a cool way to store anything in the kitchen in bulk, such as spices, herbs, or just more Parmesan.

It also shows how plastic items can still have value around the house after their first use. Thinking outside the box to repurpose them can save you money on buying other new products, which are often made of more plastic anyway.

Plus, getting more use out of any piece of plastic keeps it out of the landfill, where it becomes harmful microplastic pollution. The same is true for clothes and electronics.

Granted, the best-case scenario is to avoid plastic products altogether. Yet innovative homeowners are finding all kinds of hacks to extend the life of the plastic people do buy, from candles to pill bottles.

Unique organizations are also out there to help you get paid for recycling your old stuff.

What everyone's saying

People who viewed Molly's trick ate it up.

"Stopppp this is so cute!!!" one person wrote.

"This is a moment in history omg," another commented.

"I… i love you…" joked a third.

