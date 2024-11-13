Woman shares surprisingly simple hack to make use of old Parmesan lids: 'This is a game changer'

"I'll be keeping my parm caps when the parm is out!"

At first glance, plastic recycling seems like a wonderful idea. However, in practice, recycling systems aren't working as they should to solve the world's pollution problems.

That's why plastic reuse hacks are so valuable — and a lot of fun at the same time.

One couple committed to sharing joyful daily videos revealed their hack for repurposing old Parmesan cheese lids to create to-go coffee containers.

The scoop

In a viral TikTok video, @jeffandlaurenshow demonstrated how to seal a mason jar filled with iced coffee with a grated Parmesan cheese lid.

"This is a game changer," they shared.

"This fit so perfectly!" the original poster wrote in the caption. "A parmesan cheese lid makes a fantastic #diy to-go coffee container!"

In the video, the woman rinses off and dries the lid before screwing it onto a jar, pouring in coffee, and inserting a straw into one of the holes.

How it's helping

The couple's plastic cap reuse hack is clever because it makes good use of items they already have around the house. With this DIY coffee cup, they save money on buying coffee in the cafe drive-through and don't unnecessarily contribute to waste with a disposable cup.

Using this hack, they keep pieces of used plastic out of landfills since only a small percentage of plastic that enters recycling streams is actually recycled.

Jeff and Lauren can also avoid excess clutter in their home since they aren't constantly buying new cups and lids for their beverages.

Lids from products for home and personal care can be used for many things. Other TikTokers have shared tips for using old Parmesan shakers as pencil holders, cups, plant vases, and more.

When it's time to toss out old containers for good, ensure you understand your recycling options and know what your community recycles to keep those items out of the trash.

What people are saying

TikTok users enjoyed learning Jeff and Lauren's hack and shared additional ideas for giving Parmesan containers and lids a second life.

"I think this is awesome," one TikToker wrote. "I'll be keeping my parm caps when the parm is out!"

Another said, "I use the lids for toppings, like sprinkles and cookie crumbs."

"I use these for spices," someone else shared.

