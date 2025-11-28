Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos after transforming parking space in front of house: 'Looks fantastic'

You might think that living in a city means you can't have a garden or plants around your home; however, there are ways to do just that, as one Reddit user demonstrated.

Posting in the r/GardeningUK subreddit, a Redditor shared how they transformed the front of their city home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They shared a before-and-after photo of the transformation and wrote, "It's not easy turning a former parking space back to a garden. Did what I could."

They did an excellent job by installing a handful of raised flower beds, which significantly enhanced the aesthetic appeal.

Other Reddit users were impressed with the original poster's hard work.

"You did great. And it's a great decision to do that. We've lost too much green space to parking," one person commented.

FROM OUR PARTNER Score fresh, whole-food meals for your dogs — and save up to 60% for a limited time JustFoodForDogs is transforming pet health with fresh, whole-food meals crafted by veterinary nutritionists. Treat your dog to fresh frozen, pantry-ready, and even targeted nutrition and prescription meals — all with recipes backed by over a decade of university-led research. Plus, for a limited time, get up to 60% off and a free gift when you start your dogs on delicious, whole-food nutrition. Learn more

Someone else gushed, "I love this! Looks fantastic,what a fab job and great idea."

Transforming concrete into a garden space is a terrific idea, and it demonstrates that with enough time and resources, you can turn anything green.

Although the original poster didn't mention what plants they used, it appears as though they might be native plants, which makes this change even better.

Native plants require far less water and upkeep than non-native ones, so they save homeowners time and money. Even homeowners with a regular monoculture lawn would do well to rewild their yards with native plants and reap the same benefits, and transforming just a small corner of your yard will save you on regular lawn maintenance.

The benefits don't stop there, though. Native plants also attract more pollinators and wildlife to an area, even city areas, as the original poster shared in the comment section, noting that the biodiversity their plants attracted was eye-opening. Pollinators are vital to helping protect human food supplies, so the more around, the better.

Additionally, native plants are more resistant to local weather, so they're more likely to survive wind, rain, hail, and whatever else Mother Nature throws at them and less likely to need replacing.

Searching online databases for plants native to your area is the best way to get started on transforming your lawn (or parking space), but you can also get started with common native plants, like clover or buffalo grass.

As this Reddit user showed, any small change toward a greener space will improve aesthetic appeal and bring joy.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.