Gardener thrilled after plants attract unexpected visitors in middle of major city: 'That's the amazing part'

A Redditor in the Bushwick area of Brooklyn, New York, was surprised to see a caterpillar and aphids on a small sprig of milkweed growing in an urban area.

They shared a picture, wondering if they should leave the caterpillar alone or move it to a larger milkweed patch so it would have more food and shelter.

"They found this baby plant right quick," the original poster said of the aphids. "But look who else found it that's the amazing part," they added regarding the caterpillar.

An urban garden can have its challenges, so the small ecosystem the OP noticed on the hellstrip (the patch of land between a sidewalk and a road) was a welcome surprise.

Growing plants in a city environment benefits individual gardeners and the community. Bringing more greenery into the concrete jungle can beautify an area for residents, increasing joy as well as property values.

Even in small spaces such as planter boxes or vacant lots, urban gardening can be a source of food, providing nutritious, fresh produce. Additionally, studies have demonstrated that gardening offers both physical and mental health benefits.

Urban gardens also help the environment, improving air quality and providing resources for pollinators, including bees. Even gardens in the city are essential for biodiversity and the balance of the ecosystems where they are located. The limited space can be a challenge, but the efforts of city dwellers can produce significant rewards.

Native species can thrive in urban gardens. Since native plants are acclimated to the environment, they require fewer resources to become established and flourish. They can also be easier to take care of, requiring less water, fertilizer, and maintenance.

Redditors commenting on the photo of the caterpillar on the milkweed were excited about the possibility of the urban garden thriving.

