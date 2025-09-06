Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of city garden makeover: 'Genuinely stunning'

"Overall we are very pleased with the result."

City living has several advantages, as cities can often be walkable, culture is at each resident's doorstep, and career opportunities are plentiful. With all of this convenience comes some downsides, as space is limited for city dwellers, especially in the garden.

This does not mean all hope is lost for city gardeners, as with some planning and dedication, even in the smallest of spaces, a garden can bloom, bringing life to the greys and browns of the city.

One Redditor transformed their small city garden into a vibrant social space, abundantly decorated with colorful flowers, shrubs, and trees. They shared their finished product in the subreddit r/GardeningUK.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted photos from the yard renovation process. The little lawn began as a dark, dirty, and gloomy space lacking in color and life. With time, however, the Redditor completely changed the sad space with full flower beds, flower pots, and a simple garden table.

"Overall we are very pleased with the result and I can't wait to see it change and grow over the years," they said.

Outdoor spaces are not meant to be dull. They are meant to be inspiring; they are meant to be alive. A garden with no green variety is not a garden at all, but a waste of what could be a glorious space, and this Reddit user recognized this.

Their thriving garden is not lacking in diversity, which will only enhance its charm as well as its environmental impact. A diverse garden, according to a My Home Park blog post, is more resilient to pests and diseases than a monoculture garden where only one species of plant grows.

Diverse gardens also have the means to host several different native pollinators and other critters, which supports the food chain and ecosystem biodiversity.

To make the greatest positive impact for pollinators, a gardener should focus on planting native plants and wild grasses like clover and buffalo grass in their outdoor spaces.

Not only does this support the work of the planet's valuable pollinators, but it also saves gardeners time and money, $225 a year, on maintenance.

These environmentally beneficial spaces have the added benefit of being beautiful, as many commenters pointed out on the Reddit post.

"Genuinely stunning," one person commented, "and you've managed to make it look a lot bigger too!"

Another complimented, "You've created a lovely restful garden, well done."

