Local scientist and artist bring city streets to life with uplifting gardening project: 'Trying to make it as easy as possible for people to take action'

Sometimes the smallest of projects can make a world of difference. That is why a scientist from Philadelphia has teamed up with a local artist to help encourage biodiversity in their city.

Sarah McAnulty, biologist and founder of Skype a Scientist, has partnered with artist Meg Lemieur in an attempt to give Philly residents an easy way to liven up their city. An Instagram video shared by Streets Dept (@streetsdept) showed their colorful and eco-friendly project.

The project is as simple as it is creative. The pair created a series of posters that they have hung up throughout the city. Each colorful poster is titled "Plant Native Plants" and offers free native plant seeds to anyone willing to participate.

According to McAnulty, the mission of their project is to give people an opportunity to support their environment. "Long story short, we're trying to make it as easy as possible for people to take action to protect Philly biodiversity by giving critters some habitat," McAnulty said.

"Planting native plants is a relatively cheap and easy solution that gives butterflies, moths, lightning bugs, and native bees something to eat and a place to raise their babies," McAnulty added.

Small causes that support our climate are great for anybody to get involved in working toward a brighter and cooler future. McAnulty and Lemieur's project to encourage the growth of native plants is an excellent way to protect biodiversity and a strong ecosystem.

Native plants are particularly vital for supporting pollinators, as they are adapted to local climates and soils, providing vital food and shelter. Pollinators, including bees, butterflies, and birds, protect our food supply and rely on the nectar and pollen from native plants for survival.

For Lemieur, the project is a chance to combine two passions into one. "I love this project because I'm always trying to connect folks to nature through my art, encouraging them to delight in its beauty while realizing how connected we are to it," Lemieur explained.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, many users celebrated the innovative and creative project.

"This is amazing and extremely inspirational and replicable," one commenter wrote. "Can we bring this idea to NJ?"

"Two legends!" another user exclaimed. "Love this so much."

