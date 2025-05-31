Gardener shares stunning photos of unconventional yard in middle of city: 'This is so beautiful'

"This is how you replace your lawn."

An Illinois gardener turned a patch of grass into a native plant masterpiece, and their yard is now the poster child for what's possible in even the smallest city spaces.

A recent post in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit shows off a densely planted urban yard in Illinois, where over 60 species of native plants are beginning to emerge for spring. The photos show lush greenery, varieties of colorful flowers, a raised stone section, and a tiny pond designed to attract frogs and birds.

"At least 62 Illinois native species waking up for spring in a 30' x 30' city yard," the OP wrote in their post, noting that nearly 80% of the plants are straight native species prioritized for pollinator benefit.

The yard is home to everything from milkweed and bee balm to prairie blazing star and rattlesnake master, all nestled together in what the gardener describes as a five-year labor of love.

However, the space didn't start out this way. The garden was stripped and then replanted with generic ornamentals by landscapers in 2010. "I inherited caring for it around 2018 and began converting it in 2020 by removing a majority of the plants and bushes that were there and started planting native plants," the OP explained.

While the gardener admits this particular setup isn't "low maintenance" — with trimming, mulching, and watering required to keep so many species happy — the results are worth it. Native lawns like this one reduce water bills, eliminate the need for toxic lawn chemicals, and support healthier ecosystems for pollinators like bees and butterflies. That's good news for people, too. Pollinators are essential to protecting our food supply.

Even rewilding part of your lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can help homeowners lower their yard's environmental footprint and save time and money on upkeep. And you don't need a rural homestead to make an impact. No matter how small your yard may be, upgrading to a natural lawn can make a big impact.

The post resonated with fellow gardeners, especially those working with small urban spaces. "Small urban yards are such a great opportunity to plant really densely and you killed it," one user commented. "This is how you replace your lawn."



Another wrote, "This is so beautiful, I love the tiered beds and the brick work ... what I aspire my garden to look like eventually!!"

For many Redditors, it clearly sparked some serious admiration. One wrote, "Inspired! Fellow Illinoisian here and I'm about to follow in your footsteps!"

