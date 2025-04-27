Homeowner shocked after neighbor's thoughtless actions destroy property: 'You have no idea how much it can cost to repair this kind of damage'

Difficult neighbors can be a deterrent for those who want to take action to be more eco-friendly.

Anyone who lives in a house with a yard knows that lawns require a lot of care. They can be expensive and time-consuming to maintain.

That makes it even worse when your lawn is damaged by something outside your control.

A Reddit user posted images to the r/WellThatSucks subreddit of their neighbor's car parked on their lawn to avoid a puddle, damaging their lawn.

The first picture showed a white vehicle parked close to the poster's balcony and on their grass.

The second is a hole filled with a puddle and tire tracks through the yard.

The poster mentioned that the neighbor has been a problem in the past, parking in their driveway and hitting their friend's bumper.

From neighbors requesting tree removal to poor drainage flooding a yard, difficult neighbors can be a deterrent for those who want to make their yards more eco-friendly.

Talking it out with your neighbor may be daunting, but it is likely the best route forward. Being direct and honest, especially about the advantages of certain yard features like grass, trees, or native plants, is a good strategy.

The top comment on the post suggested using large, decorative rocks for the property's border. They would deter anyone from driving into the yard.

Many in the comments suggested legal action, such as suing for damages or to cover the cost of lawn repair.

Small claims courts can often deal with lawn damage. This would involve proof that property damage was incurred from someone else's actions.

However, court proceedings take time, energy, and money — extra burdens for the original poster.

"You have no idea how much it can cost to repair this kind of damage," one commenter said.

