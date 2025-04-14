Homeowner dumbfounded after discovering neighbor's bizarre backyard setup: 'I'm not sure if this is an easy fix'

While taking to r/lawncare, one homeowner sought advice on how to best approach a complicated situation with their next-door neighbor.

In the post, the Redditor shared a photo of a drain that they claim was responsible for rerouting excess water into their yard. "Lately I've been noticing this side of my backyard was super muddy and wet, was mowing the lawn and discovered this hiding under a patch of grass," the original poster wrote. "My neighbors are renters so I'd have to talk to the owner. I'm not sure if this is an easy fix or if it'll cost the owner a good amount of money to fix."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Whether intentional or not, poor drainage systems can wreak havoc on yards and nearby plant life. Overwatering can destroy grass, cause soil erosion, and attract unwanted insects and other pests.

Down in the comments section, an overwhelming majority of users provided helpful advice for the original poster while attempting to clarify the situation.

"Are [you] sure the fence is on [the] property line?" asked one commenter.

While excess drainage from a neighbor may be a nuisance, it is wise to collect as much information as possible before taking action. It's important to note that in some cases, fences may not accurately mark property lines.

Another user questioned whether the drain was an attempt to address the excess water. "Are you sure it's not to drain water out of that area? Looks pretty old," they wrote. "Why don't you run a line and see where it ends? Maybe it was clogged with debris and that's why that area gets muddy."

In many cases, being pragmatic with problematic neighbors can sometimes offer a suitable solution for all parties involved.

"Don't freak out. Talk it over, come up with a reasonable solution, and let them know you'd like to move the drain and help if possible to relocate it to somewhere off the property line," a third user suggested. "If they refuse, then escalate."

