Onlooker captures photo of dangerous trend sweeping US roadways: 'That should be illegal'

"It needs to be enforced. Otherwise, key it."

A Reddit user shared a photo that reflects an issue in American cities: vehicles so large they can't fit on the property where they're parked.

The Reddit user shared the image in the r/f***cars subreddit, titled "Truck too tall for garage & too long for driveway (Queens, NY)."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photo shows a massive black pickup truck in Queens, New York. The vehicle doesn't fit in the garage and extends past the driveway, sprawling across the sidewalk.

The truck occupies what appears to be much of sidewalk's width, if not its entire width, impeding people's ability to pass. The scene demonstrates how personal vehicle choices directly interfere with neighbors trying to move through their communities safely.

Blocked sidewalks create real dangers for everyone nearby. Parents pushing strollers, people using wheelchairs, and residents walking through their area encounter physical barriers that shouldn't exist. When trucks outgrow their own driveways, they encroach on public space meant for the whole community.

Impassable sidewalks force people into traffic, putting them at risk from moving cars. Cities across the U.S. are seeing more of these oversized vehicles appearing in residential neighborhoods.

The shift toward bigger trucks brings financial and spatial burdens. These vehicles mean higher fuel costs and more maintenance expenses for owners.

They occupy parking spaces that could fit two smaller cars, making street parking even more competitive in dense neighborhoods. In urban areas where space is already tight, one person's vehicle choice impacts everyone living around them.

Reddit users expressed their frustration clearly.

One commenter wrote, "That should be illegal and if it is, it needs to be enforced. Otherwise, key it."

Another observer questioned the truck's actual use, asking, "What are the chances there's never been anything in that bed?"

