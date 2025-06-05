Shopper dumbfounded after opening new silverware set: 'I hadn't even thought about this possibly being a thing'

Stainless steel silverware is known for being durable and eco-friendly, but when it comes packaged in plastic, some of those benefits are tarnished.

One Reddit user shared their experience buying a plastic-wrapped fork set, sparking an interesting discussion among commenters about plastic waste.

What happened?

In the r/Anticonsumption community, the original poster uploaded a photo of an Oneida silverware set they'd purchased. Unfortunately, the pieces came individually wrapped in plastic, as they explained in the post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were appalled by the excessive packaging and encouraged people to buy from more eco-friendly companies.

"Please write a review with this photo included. It will discourage like-minded folks from purchasing them. It's a real way to take action against this behavior," one person said.

"I hadn't even thought about this possibly being a thing before seeing this," another shared.

"Nothing infuriates me more than seeing the unnecessary packaging… the solution is staring us dead in the face," someone else added.

Why is plastic waste concerning?

As the U.N. Environment Programme explained, "Our planet is choking on plastic." And that's not an understatement, as 50% of all plastic produced is made for single-use items, which usually end up in landfills or the environment. The UNEP reported that the world produces around 440 million tons of plastic annually, yet just around 10% gets recycled.

When these materials enter oceans and other natural areas, they release toxic chemicals that can harm animals and ecosystems, putting wildlife at risk of choking or becoming entangled in plastic. According to Condor Ferries, a staggering 100 million marine animals die each year from plastic waste, with 100,000 of those perishing from entanglement.

The plastic also impacts humans, as the materials break down into small pieces called microplastics that contaminate the environment and enter drinking water supplies. Numerous health issues have been attributed to plastic, such as reproductive disorders, cancers, and respiratory illnesses, among many others.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Oneida, now owned by Lenox Corporation, has not disclosed its sustainability practices, so its policies regarding plastic are unknown. However, some companies choose to individually wrap silverware in plastic to protect it during shipping and handling, though commenters noted that they could adopt more sustainable options, such as recyclable paper.

What else are companies doing about plastic waste?

Lawmakers, companies, and consumers have all stepped up to curb plastic use and demand better practices. For example, Unilever — one of the largest consumer goods companies on the planet — recently acquired stakes in a company that turns post-consumer plastic waste into usable products. That could drive positive changes across the industry and encourage other companies to follow suit.

Lawmakers in Pakistan, California, and Massachusetts have banned single-use plastic bags, and consumers are calling out major brands, such as Clorox and Coca-Cola, for deceiving the public about their use of plastic in products.

Individually, we can reduce our plastic use by being mindful of greenwashing and choosing companies that offer sustainable packaging options. Small changes, such as switching to a reusable water bottle instead of buying disposable ones or upgrading to bar shampoo and conditioner, can also have positive environmental impacts.

