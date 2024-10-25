State senators pass 'vital' new law banning single-use plastic bags: 'Another step forward'

The Massachusetts State Senate just took a big step toward reducing pollution in the Bay State, passing legislation that bans single-use plastic bags and makes plastic straws and plastic utensils available only by request, Boston 25 News reported.

The legislation, known as the Plastics Reduction Act, will now move to the state's House of Representatives — but considering that it passed by a landslide 38-2 vote in the Senate, it seems like it has a pretty good chance of getting through.

"Limiting our plastics use means less trash in our waterways and on our streets, and giving our kids the green, clean planet they deserve to inherit," said Massachusetts State Senate President Karen Spilka in a statement, per Boston 25 News. "This is a crucial part of achieving the Commonwealth's climate goals."

In addition to banning single-use plastic bags and limiting plastic utensils, the bill would create a statewide program for recycling large plastic objects.

Plastic waste is a huge problem for our environment, and items like single-use bags and utensils are particularly harmful as they are not processed by U.S. recycling plants. That means that the majority of them end up clogging up landfills, where they never truly decompose and instead shed microplastics that eventually leech into the soil and nearby waterways. A large quantity of them also end up in our oceans, where they can kill marine wildlife.

Bans on single-use plastic have already gone into effect in many other states and cities, including in California. This has significantly reduced the amount of plastic pollution that is released into the environment. Even better, although these bans always face opposition while they are being considered, people really don't seem to mind them very much once they have gone into effect.

"This vital legislation is another step forward towards eradicating plastics, a top environmental offender, in our everyday life," said State Senator Michael Rodrigues in a statement, per Boston 25 News. "We need to continue to move away from harmful plastics and throwaway products, like Europe has, and prioritize bio- and eco-friendly products and services to stay abreast of the global economy."

