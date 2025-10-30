Lucky shopper shares incredible story of 'happy accident' at thrift store: 'Figured it was meant to be'

A giddy thrifter posted about a high-end watch they got for less than $2.

The shopper posted a handful of photos of an old-looking watch face on Reddit, saying: "Cashier mistakenly charged me for a watch… turns out it was an authentic Omega Seamaster."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The caption explained: "After checking out, I noticed a watch I didn't intent to buy was in my bag. I was charged $1.95 for it and figured it was meant to be."

According to one commenter, the watch was made in 1979, so it's a vintage style. The original poster estimated its value at $150-300, depending on whether it works once a battery is installed. They were delighted by this surprise, especially because they had assumed it was fake when they first saw it in their bag.

"Shoutout to the cashier for hooking me up with an Omega. A happy accident ((((: It will be worn A LOT," the thrifter added in the caption.

Vintage Omega models can sell for hundreds, even thousands, of dollars in perfect condition — the OP snagged this one for a mere $2.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Shopping secondhand can mean stumbling across heavily discounted designer clothes, one-of-a-kind antique furniture, and unique gems. These stores have valuable and special items you won't find anywhere else.

Whether you're shopping for a Gucci bag or need a comfy hoodie, a thrift store is a brilliant place to go bargain hunting. And the bargains are plentiful.

You get to save money and find exciting items. But you're also helping the planet. When people throw away old goods, they typically end up in landfills. Landfill waste releases harmful pollution that can accelerate climate change.

By buying or donating secondhand goods, you're reducing landfill waste and preventing more pollution. Buying new products can also hurt the environment through manufacturing and transportation pollution. But you don't have to worry about that when you shop at thrift stores.

Other Reddit users were happy for the lucky thrifter.

A watch-savvy commenter advised: "That is fantastic! Congrats! I'm into horology(watch fan) and I'm envious. … FYI, there is a large and wealthy market for older timepieces like that, so please do not sell it without doing external research."

Someone else asked: "Damn where is this thrift store and can I get directions there please?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.