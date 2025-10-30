  • Home Home

Lucky shopper shares incredible story of 'happy accident' at thrift store: 'Figured it was meant to be'

"Where is this thrift store?"

by Veronica Booth
One super lucky thrift store shopper got a vintage Omega Seamaster watch for under $2, thanks to an unexpected cashier's error.

Photo Credit: iStock

A giddy thrifter posted about a high-end watch they got for less than $2.

The shopper posted a handful of photos of an old-looking watch face on Reddit, saying: "Cashier mistakenly charged me for a watch… turns out it was an authentic Omega Seamaster."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The caption explained: "After checking out, I noticed a watch I didn't intent to buy was in my bag. I was charged $1.95 for it and figured it was meant to be." 

According to one commenter, the watch was made in 1979, so it's a vintage style. The original poster estimated its value at $150-300, depending on whether it works once a battery is installed. They were delighted by this surprise, especially because they had assumed it was fake when they first saw it in their bag. 

"Shoutout to the cashier for hooking me up with an Omega. A happy accident ((((: It will be worn A LOT," the thrifter added in the caption.

Vintage Omega models can sell for hundreds, even thousands, of dollars in perfect condition — the OP snagged this one for a mere $2.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Shopping secondhand can mean stumbling across heavily discounted designer clothes, one-of-a-kind antique furniture, and unique gems. These stores have valuable and special items you won't find anywhere else. 

Whether you're shopping for a Gucci bag or need a comfy hoodie, a thrift store is a brilliant place to go bargain hunting. And the bargains are plentiful. 

You get to save money and find exciting items. But you're also helping the planet. When people throw away old goods, they typically end up in landfills. Landfill waste releases harmful pollution that can accelerate climate change

By buying or donating secondhand goods, you're reducing landfill waste and preventing more pollution. Buying new products can also hurt the environment through manufacturing and transportation pollution. But you don't have to worry about that when you shop at thrift stores.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Other Reddit users were happy for the lucky thrifter. 

A watch-savvy commenter advised: "That is fantastic! Congrats! I'm into horology(watch fan) and I'm envious. … FYI, there is a large and wealthy market for older timepieces like that, so please do not sell it without doing external research."

Someone else asked: "Damn where is this thrift store and can I get directions there please?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x