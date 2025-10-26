Shopper thrilled after finding valuable item for cheap at Goodwill: 'Score'

One thrifter's routine Goodwill trip turned into an incredible luxury find that had fellow bargain hunters celebrating online.

In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the thrifter shared their jaw-dropping discovery of a pair of Oliver Peoples Forman L.A. sunglasses that retail for over $300, purchased for just $2.80. The high-end eyewear had originally been tagged at $3.99 but rang up for even less at checkout.

"I always eyeball the sunglasses just in case but usually it's just cheap freebies from events, and anything branded usually gets pulled," the OP explained in their post. "I cannot believe I found Oliver Peoples sunglasses with a $3.99 tag, but rang up at only $2.80."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The accompanying photo shows the sleek, blue-tinted sunglasses in pristine condition, showing how you never know when you'll stumble on designer goods at unbeatable prices. Oliver Peoples is known for its premium craftsmanship and celebrity following.

The OP's discovery shows exactly why dedicated thrifters make regular visits part of their shopping routine. Patience and persistence pay off when hunting for hidden gems in thrift store inventories.

Shopping secondhand brings major financial benefits while also keeping perfectly good items out of landfills. Every thrifted purchase extends a product's lifecycle and reduces the demand for new manufacturing, a major strain on the environment.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Thrifting saves money on everyday necessities and fashionable items at a fraction of their retail price, and thrifters get the thrill of discovering rare and valuable finds while supporting more sustainable consumption habits.

Fellow Redditors celebrated the OP's find in the comments:

"Score!!" said one Redditor.

"Nice! I just found a pair of Oliver Peoples sunglasses at Value Village for $3 a couple weeks ago," another poster shared. "I didn't even know what I had 'til the day after, I just like[d] how they looked lol."

"I have never heard of this brand … good to know. It looks like there isn't a single scratch on the lenses," marveled yet another.

If you're ready to start your own treasure hunt, thrift stores are perfect starting points for anyone looking for valuable items at stunning prices.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.