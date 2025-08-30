Shopper floored by unbelievable item on sale at Goodwill: 'Absolutely not'

Other users were just as shocked as they were.

Thrifting is a great way to find deals, but every once in a while, you'll find an outrageous price, as one Reddit user did on a thrifting outing. Other users were just as shocked as they were.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor posted a few images of a couch with a ticket on it that read, "Vintage Blue Clues couch," and it was priced at $299.99.

At first, they misread the price tag: "I thought the price tag said $29.99. Dang, my dog would love this."

At Goodwill, you would think that the price would be closer to $29.99. It's where you go to get steals. Another Redditor in the comments was thinking similarly to the OP, and said, "I'd pay $20 to see if my cat would sit in it."

Luckily, this is a rarity, and most of the time you can save about $100 every year if you buy half of your items secondhand at thrift stores.

You can find some really valuable items for cheap, too. For example, one thrifter found a vintage Burberry cashmere scarf and a Louis Vuitton Saint Cloud bag for under $30, when they retail at about $600 and $1,400, respectively.

Another shopper at a thrift store bought a duvet cover for $4, but it was actually worth $595.

As well as saving money, you can also prevent these items from ending up in landfills. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "In 2018, about 146.1 million tons of [municipal solid waste] were landfilled."

The agency added, "Rubber, leather, and textiles comprised over 11 percent."

SunSkips noted that as the items decompose in the landfill, they produce a potent gas called methane, which contributes to the warming of the planet. As the world warms, extreme weather events become more common.

In the comments, Redditors shared their thoughts about the ridiculous price tag.

One user said, "That is insane. Absolutely not."

Another commented, "For 29.99, it would probably be worth it. It looks like it's in pretty good condition. $299 is bonkers, though."

