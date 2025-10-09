Researchers make key breakthrough that could solve major issue with 3D printing: 'Something tangible'

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Hasso Plattner Institute have developed a new 3D printing software that can reduce plastic use and preserve the strength of an object, according to Tech Xplore.

3D printing, which can be used to create a wide variety of things from prosthetic limbs to homes, helps reduce the harmful carbon pollution associated with manufacturing. In the U.S, manufacturing is responsible for 21% of yearly carbon pollution, while about 50% of all the world's pollution comes from manufacturing and construction. These emissions help contribute to warming global temperatures and worsen extreme weather events, such as hurricanes and wildfires.

With 3D printing, we can reduce carbon pollution to help fight those harmful effects. However, 3D printing still relies on a "petroleum-based plastic filament," per MIT. Plastic, which we produce over 450 million tons each year, takes thousands of years to break down, resulting in microplastics. This adds to harmful pollution in our water and soil. While some scientists try to use more sustainable 3D printing materials, they are still not as strong as plastic 3D printing, leading to more waste.

The development from MIT and the Hasso Plattner Institute utilizes SustainaPrint, a model analysis to predict where an object will experience the most stress. The system then reinforces that zone and uses a more sustainable filament for the other areas. This allows the 3D-printed object to use less plastic waste while also maintaining its strength and structural integrity. The team tested its system on simple objects such as rings and beams as well as household items like wall hooks and plant pots.

"Our hope is that SustainaPrint can be used in industrial and distributed manufacturing settings one day, where local material stocks may vary in quality and composition," said MIT Ph.D. student researcher Maxine Perroni-Scharf, per Tech Xplore. "In these contexts, the testing toolkit could help ensure the reliability of available filaments, while the software's reinforcement strategy could reduce overall material consumption without sacrificing function."

According to the research team, the hybrid filaments held up nearly as well as the versions made with the strongest material. In some cases, the hybrid version even performed better, showcasing its strength and sustainability.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 25% on bestselling wellness products made from pure ingredients Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off select Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

"This indicates that in certain geometries and loading conditions, mixing materials strategically may actually outperform a single homogeneous material," said Perroni-Scharf. "It's a reminder that real-world mechanical behavior is full of complexity, especially in 3D printing, where interlayer adhesion and tool path decisions can affect performance in unexpected ways."

The team plans to release the SustainaPrint model software for public use, allowing anyone to use it and test it, including in the education system.

"In a classroom, SustainaPrint isn't just a tool; it's a way to teach students about material science, structural engineering, and sustainable design, all in one project," Perroni-Scharf said. "It turns these abstract concepts into something tangible."

With the tests and use, the team hopes that SustainaPrint can help utilize 3D printing more, with the goal of sustainability embedded in the process and reducing plastic use.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.