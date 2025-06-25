Tiny-house builder shares inside look at off-grid cabin on wheels — here are the details

Living off the grid can be a liberating experience, especially if your home is on wheels and can be moved anywhere. That's the dream this tiny-home builder is working to achieve with their mobile, off-grid, cozy cabin design.

As the name Made by Hideaway implies, these cabins are designed for off-grid living in remote areas and natural environments.

They invite a sense of modern efficiency and rustic coziness into their layout and features, as detailed by Autoevolution. One design that showcases this well is the Corrugate Cabin, a build from 2020.

It boasts a distinct exterior with a more industrial, contemporary design, while the interior features plywood walls and enough space for max accommodation, such as being able to turn the built-in bench at one end of the house into a queen-size bed. The home also has a small loft for extra storage and a cozy kitchenette, bathroom, and dining space.

Innovative tiny-home designs are popping up all over the place. For instance, an Australian-based builder recently developed a model that includes a full-size kitchen and three bedrooms.

Tiny-home living not only costs less due to lower energy consumption within such a small space, which can save you thousands, but also generates less waste over time, significantly reducing your carbon footprint.

Your energy costs could be reduced to $0 if you install solar panels. EnergySage provides free quotes to help you find the best price by comparing local vendors and has helped customers save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

If buying solar panels is not in your budget, leasing through the Palmetto LightReach program could help you install them with no money down, allowing you to lock in stable energy rates.

