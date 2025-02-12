  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks envy with images of 'perfect' tiny home setup: 'I'm saving this as inspiration'

"You did a great job!"

by Craig Gerard
"You did a great job!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

In recent years, tiny homes have exploded in popularity. The benefits of minimalist living have been highlighted on a host of TV shows, including HGTV's "Tiny House Hunters" and "Tiny House, Big Living."

On the Internet, forums allow tiny home dwellers and those aspiring to embrace that lifestyle to exchange pictures and helpful advice. One such user recently took to Reddit to show pictures of their brand new tiny home.

"You did a great job!"
Photo Credit: Reddit
"You did a great job!"
Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor captioned the picture of their stunning home with an explanation of how they make it work. "I collect rainwater for my shower and my boiler is connected to a gastank [sic.] Since I live under trees, I don't have solar panels on my house, but I have solar panels on a[n] open space 20 meter[s] further, which provide[s] electricity."  

The trend toward tiny homes doesn't really come as a surprise. Enthusiasts have highlighted the amazing cost savings a home like this provides. Everything from energy bills, maintenance, and even taxes are made significantly cheaper by living in a minimalist home.

And the environmental benefits are also substantial. Smaller homes use less energy and require less material to build. And the minimalist lifestyle also significantly decreases the amount of waste produced.

Tiny homes have become so popular that Amazon has even begun selling them.

Watch now: Would you live in a building made of weed?

And with these clear benefits, cities around the world have begun to focus on tiny homes. For instance, Baltimore recently invested in hundreds of tiny homes in an effort to ease a shortage of housing. The hope is the move will make homes more affordable and help get unhoused people off the streets. 

Tiny homes have also been used to house people who have lost everything in natural disasters. A business owner in Oklahoma recently turned six sheds into tiny homes for the needy in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Commenters on the original post were overwhelmingly positive.

Do you think Americans use too much plastic?

Absolutely 🗑️

Only in some states 🗺️

We're getting better 😃

We're doing fine 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One said, "You did a great job! It looks great, I'm saving this as inspiration. "

Another was equally effusive. "Great job. Looks like a great spot too. Welcome to Tiny House Living. It's great."

"If I lived solo, this would be a perfect setup!" a third said. "Enjoy!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x