Homeowner sparks envy with images of 'perfect' tiny home setup: 'I'm saving this as inspiration'

In recent years, tiny homes have exploded in popularity. The benefits of minimalist living have been highlighted on a host of TV shows, including HGTV's "Tiny House Hunters" and "Tiny House, Big Living."

On the Internet, forums allow tiny home dwellers and those aspiring to embrace that lifestyle to exchange pictures and helpful advice. One such user recently took to Reddit to show pictures of their brand new tiny home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor captioned the picture of their stunning home with an explanation of how they make it work. "I collect rainwater for my shower and my boiler is connected to a gastank [sic.] Since I live under trees, I don't have solar panels on my house, but I have solar panels on a[n] open space 20 meter[s] further, which provide[s] electricity."

The trend toward tiny homes doesn't really come as a surprise. Enthusiasts have highlighted the amazing cost savings a home like this provides. Everything from energy bills, maintenance, and even taxes are made significantly cheaper by living in a minimalist home.

And the environmental benefits are also substantial. Smaller homes use less energy and require less material to build. And the minimalist lifestyle also significantly decreases the amount of waste produced.

Tiny homes have become so popular that Amazon has even begun selling them.

And with these clear benefits, cities around the world have begun to focus on tiny homes. For instance, Baltimore recently invested in hundreds of tiny homes in an effort to ease a shortage of housing. The hope is the move will make homes more affordable and help get unhoused people off the streets.

Tiny homes have also been used to house people who have lost everything in natural disasters. A business owner in Oklahoma recently turned six sheds into tiny homes for the needy in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Commenters on the original post were overwhelmingly positive.

One said, "You did a great job! It looks great, I'm saving this as inspiration. "

Another was equally effusive. "Great job. Looks like a great spot too. Welcome to Tiny House Living. It's great."

"If I lived solo, this would be a perfect setup!" a third said. "Enjoy!"

