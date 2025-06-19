Homeowner shares pictures of the DIY solar setup that protected their family from blackouts: 'It's eliminated my own electric bill'

It goes beyond a financial win.

With rising global temperatures continuing to exacerbate extreme weather events such as heatwaves, storms, and drought, power grids become more vulnerable and outages become more frequent.

Hopefully, some people have found solutions to both these crises: solar power or, in the case of one particular Redditor, "18,100W panels hooked up to a Pecron E3600LFP with one E3000 expansion battery."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

This is their "simple setup," which got them through the power outages California experienced a few months ago.

"Powered my Starlink, a small PC, some lights, and kept my families phones and tablets charged for 24 hours and I still had around 40% power when the solar started charging it back up to 100%," they said, adding that it had not required them any permit, given that the structure is meant to be portable.

"So far it has eliminated my own electric bill, so it's paying for itself," they added.

Opting for renewable energy sources like solar power is the best way to save money on your electricity bills. Although the upfront costs of solar panels can be high, the installation is becoming increasingly easy, whether they're being used for heating or backup power.

Boston-based company EnergySage is designed to help you electrify your home by providing free tools to obtain estimates and compare quotes.

Beyond the financial win, solar panels help you reduce your consumption of dirty fuels, which, when burned, release planet-heating gases into the atmosphere, harming the planet and human health.

If the Inflation Reduction Act remains intact in the current administration, U.S. homeowners can upgrade their homes with the tax credits, grants, and loans that the law provides for projects ranging from green energy to nature restoration.

Some reports have signaled that Congress may eliminate the Investment Tax Credit, also known as the solar tax credit, among many other clean energy credits, by the end of the year. However, it is not too late to take advantage of it and equip your house with solar panels, saving yourself as much as $10,000, according to EnergySage.

The company's helpful map can give you an idea of potential solar savings depending on where you live, even considering local incentives depending on the state.

Some members of the subreddit group r/solar have proof of that.

"It kills me that a professionally-installed system on my roof like this (but 9 kW) cost me $27,000 before [the] IRA," one commented.

Others, however, warned of the fragility of the original poster's homemade structure.

"Wind is going to destroy that," another wrote. "Build something that will last. If you can build that, then you can design a system, get permits, and install a real system on your roof."

