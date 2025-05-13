  • Tech Tech

Expert debunks common misconception about extreme weather: 'Everything goes haywire'

"Best explanation I have heard in a while. Preach!"

by Salette Cambra
"Best explanation I have heard in a while. Preach!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

In a TikTok skit, creator Indre Rock (@indrerock) delivers the answer to a common climate question with clarity and humor: Why is it still freezing if the planet is heating up?

The video kicks off with a jaw-dropping stat recorded during a winter storm in 2022: temperatures in Wyoming dropped 30 degrees in just nine minutes.

@indrerock What does the #polarvortex have to do with #climatechange ? #globalwarming #arctic #ootd ♬ original sound - @indrerock

From there, Rock plays both characters in a friendly back-and-forth, and she walks through how that kind of extreme weather is because of global overheating, not in spite of it.

What follows is an easy-to-follow breakdown of how the Arctic is heating up nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet, as PBS detailed.

That warming destabilizes the polar vortex, the cold, swirling air typically trapped above the North Pole (explained here by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), and weakens the jet stream (described by MIT Climate Portal). 

When the vortex wobbles like a spinning top, icy Arctic air escapes south, disrupting typical weather patterns.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

This concept often gets lost in climate conversations, but Rock turns it into a TikTok you'll want to send to your group chat. 

With clever writing and relatable metaphors, she makes climate science click in just a few minutes.

That's part of why it's resonating online. In a digital landscape overflowing with misinformation, videos like this are a much-needed reset. 

The skit aligns with real-world efforts to empower everyday people, from the Environmental Defense Fund's public education to the work of Climate Adaptation Science Centers

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Importantly, Rock's approach adds value to conversations that are too often derailed by myths, like the false idea that cold weather disproves climate change.

Meanwhile, federal programs like the Inflation Reduction Act are aiming to tackle the root cause: heat-trapping pollution.

Commenters flooded the post with praise.

"Best explanation I have heard in a while," one said. "Preach!"

Another person wrote, "I like to think of it as climate change = extreme weather. When our bodies are just a couple degrees higher, everything goes haywire too."

Someone else added, "I love this, I feel I learn so much more in a conversational style than a lecture style."

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x