Off-grid homesteader reveals how to start building on low budget: 'It's not glamorous at first'

Georgia homesteader John (@belovedcabin) recently shared a wealth of background on his off-grid setup to his TikTok followers.

The big question he's tackling is whether it's possible to get started with only $5,000. John's answer? "Yes — but it's not glamorous at first."

#homesteadlife #selfsufficiency #homesteadgoals #livingwithless #downtoearth #frugalliving #sustainableliving #budgetliving #simpleliving #tinyhouseliving ♬ original sound - Beloved Cabin @belovedcabin Answering someone's question: When we first started 13 years ago, we had less than $1,000 to get started, but in today's world, yes, we think $5,000 is a realistic starting point. Can you really start an off-grid homestead with just $5K? ✅ Yes—but it's not glamorous at first. Here's how people are doing it: 1. Owner-financed land – Low down, low monthly 2. Shed cabin or camper – DIY or used 3. Basic solar – Or live with just lanterns for now 4. Rainwater or haul water – Use barrels or totes 5. Compost toilet – Bucket + sawdust 6. Grow some food – Even in containers 7. Thrift tools, barter, learn everything you can 📦 Start small. Build over time. Comfort comes later. 🎓Want the full breakdown? Come join our online classes or workshops out here on the homestead. #offgridliving

John went through all of the options for going off-grid while on a budget, including bucket toilets, rainwater recovery, living in tents, and shopping at used marketplaces.

Critically, John reviewed options for solar power and bought used panels and battery storage. He vouched for the value in lithium batteries, but also said lead acid batteries were fine for starting off too. Many can be salvaged from cars and golf carts. Solar controllers and inverters are easy to find too, John said.

Other off-grid homeowners have vouched for the value of solar power in their homes. Some have had to dispel myths that "off-grid" means "no power," while others have been able to live off-grid thanks to solar for over a decade. Others still have been able to keep solar running off-grid even in snowy climates.

Solar power is often essential for going off-grid. Once set up, it provides homesteaders with true electrical independence.

Switching to an off-grid lifestyle not only saves you tons of cash on resources, bills, and energy, it also reduces your carbon footprint, boosting the health of our planet. While it won't be feasible for everyone, anyone can incorporate off-grid practices into their everyday life.

Even with all of the work involved to go off-grid, many of John's followers were still keen to live that dream.

"I want this," said one community member.

"This is my dream," said another TikTok user.

