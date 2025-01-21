  • Home Home

Proud homeowner shares breathtaking images of dreamy late-1800s off-grid cabin: 'Now this is something to be proud of'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: Reddit

Off-grid living can be rewarding, as it offers the opportunity to connect with nature.

One homeowner recently wowed Redditors with images of their enchanting off-grid home surrounded by lush fields and forests.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the original poster, the late-1800s Swedish cabin was originally owned by the church. Now, however, it's the OP's private oasis that overlooks a lake. They supply their own water, plumbing, and electricity thanks to solar power. 

Aside from repainting the cabin, the OP hasn't made any upgrades. But they plan to make the cabin more energy-efficient moving forward.

Redditors were inspired by the cabin's cozy atmosphere and peaceful location. 

"Now this is something to be proud of," responded one user. "Congrats on living the off grid cabin dream."

"This is the most beautiful thing I have [ever] laid eyes on," wrote another Redditor.

Living off the grid is a great way to save money while reducing your environmental footprint. 

Utilizing less energy and generating less waste helps reduce the amount of pollution entering the atmosphere, which helps keep the planet cool. 

What's more, when you live off the grid, you're more resilient during extreme weather events. While the grid is prone to power outages, you'll maintain power even during storms

Tiny-home owners have also noted the mental clarity that comes with adopting a simpler lifestyle. In a similar Reddit post, one off-grid homeowner explained how their smaller living forces them to accumulate fewer items, which minimizes overconsumption and feelings of stress.

Even if you're not ready for full off-grid living, there are ways to cut costs and decrease your environmental footprint. Downsizing is another way to reduce your consumption and monthly utility bills.

Redditors continued to regard the cabin with awe. 

"So beautiful, you should be proud," wrote one user.

"Wow what a stunning cabin!!" commented another Redditor.

