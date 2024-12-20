Homeowner shares photos of stunning tiny home with custom features: 'That is actually beautiful'

"That's not the only benefit of this dinky dwelling."

Good things come in small packages, or so the English expression goes. One custom-built tiny home located in Port Orford, Oregon, has proven the saying to be true.

On the r/TinyHouses subreddit, someone shared pictures of a post found on Tiny House Listings that shows an 8.5-by-24-foot trailer home that comes with a stunning interior finish and features an imaginative use of space. The original poster also noted the home is just 13.8 feet tall.

From the outside, it looks like a shrunken version of a shotgun house, with a wood-cladding exterior and a cute bay window.

Inside, there's a kitchen with a breakfast bar, a living space with a rocking chair, a gorgeous bathroom, and a lofted bed. The interior design calls to mind a country cottage, but it's achieved in a fraction of the usual dimensions.

This tiny house is also on wheels, meaning you could take it on a road trip. But that's not the only benefit of this dinky dwelling.

With less space to illuminate and heat, you can save money on energy bills wherever you are plugged in. In fact, as the post details, it comes with LEDs, a technology that is among the most energy-efficient ways to light up a room.

What's more, it also has a water-saving toilet, according to the Reddit post, helping to conserve this precious resource for a more planet-friendly lifestyle.

As of Dec. 16, the property was still up on Tiny House Listings for a sale price of $79,000, which is significantly cheaper than most available properties — and you wouldn't sacrifice much in the way of comfort, either.

One Redditor was certainly jealous and inspired by the pint-size property, commenting, "That is actually beautiful."

"The builders are friends of mine," the OP replied. "They have really great skills, eh?"

