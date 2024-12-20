  • Home Home

Homeowner shares photos of stunning tiny home with custom features: 'That is actually beautiful'

"That's not the only benefit of this dinky dwelling."

by Leo Collis
"That’s not the only benefit of this dinky dwelling."

Photo Credit: Tiny House Listings

Good things come in small packages, or so the English expression goes. One custom-built tiny home located in Port Orford, Oregon, has proven the saying to be true.

On the r/TinyHouses subreddit, someone shared pictures of a post found on Tiny House Listings that shows an 8.5-by-24-foot trailer home that comes with a stunning interior finish and features an imaginative use of space. The original poster also noted the home is just 13.8 feet tall.

"That's not the only benefit of this dinky dwelling."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"That's not the only benefit of this dinky dwelling."
Photo Credit: Reddit

From the outside, it looks like a shrunken version of a shotgun house, with a wood-cladding exterior and a cute bay window.

Inside, there's a kitchen with a breakfast bar, a living space with a rocking chair, a gorgeous bathroom, and a lofted bed. The interior design calls to mind a country cottage, but it's achieved in a fraction of the usual dimensions.

This tiny house is also on wheels, meaning you could take it on a road trip. But that's not the only benefit of this dinky dwelling.

With less space to illuminate and heat, you can save money on energy bills wherever you are plugged in. In fact, as the post details, it comes with LEDs, a technology that is among the most energy-efficient ways to light up a room.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What's more, it also has a water-saving toilet, according to the Reddit post, helping to conserve this precious resource for a more planet-friendly lifestyle. 

As of Dec. 16, the property was still up on Tiny House Listings for a sale price of $79,000, which is significantly cheaper than most available properties — and you wouldn't sacrifice much in the way of comfort, either.

One Redditor was certainly jealous and inspired by the pint-size property, commenting, "That is actually beautiful."

🗣️ Would you live in a home made of mud?

🔘 Totally 💯

🔘 No way 🙅

🔘 Only if it saves me money 💰

🔘 Only if it looks good 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"The builders are friends of mine," the OP replied. "They have really great skills, eh?"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x