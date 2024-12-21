  • Home Home

Homeowner wows internet with photos of 'adorable' tiny home with space-maximizing feature: 'Love love love this'

by Leo Collis
Redditors are regularly showing that the era of excess is over with pictures of stunning tiny homes

The r/TinyHouses community is where many go to post photographs of compact dwellings that are sure to generate jealousy, and one example found in Vermont has people describing the build as "cute," "adorable," and "beautiful."

Featuring a small kitchen, a living space, and a lofted bed under a domed roof, this tiny home goes to show that you don't need a lot of space to squeeze in everything you need.

In addition to the energy savings this type of living provides — since little power is needed to heat, cool, or illuminate the space — having a small floor area to furnish discourages overconsumption, which is a drain on resources and finances.

Many consumer products also often find their way to landfills when the owner becomes disenchanted with them, which is a notable waste. While there, these items may not decompose naturally for years — if ever — and they will take up space and contribute to the production of planet-warming gases.

McMansions — or huge, poorly conceived residences — are also picking up increasing irritation online, with people lamenting the excessive space they take up and the amount of building materials they require. 

According to MIT Climate Portal, the construction of a new house can produce between 15 and 100 tons of carbon dioxide. 

MIT associate professor of urban and environmental planning David Hsu pointed out that concrete and steel are notable polluters because they are typically created using dirty fuels. 

Citing a few scientific studies, MIT noted that "the creation of cement for concrete is responsible for 7% of the entire world's carbon emissions, while steel creates 2.3 tons of carbon for every ton of metal produced." 

What's more, the money needed to buy these enormous properties is also out of reach for many onlookers, who are instead turning to tiny houses as an affordable option for comfortable living.

"It's awesome!" one Redditor said of the Vermont tiny house, while another added that they "Love love love this." 

