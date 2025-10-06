Woman shares experiences after building off-grid tropical sanctuary: 'Your story is so inspiring'

"I'm proud of all the things I've been able to do."

A lot of people are looking to reconnect with nature, and off-grid living can be a part of the solution.

TikTok user Daja (@ihopeyoufindserenity) has demonstrated what that could look like by building their own off-grid sanctuary. A TikTok video showcases Daja's three-year journey to build a cabin and create a community in rural Costa Rica.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Photo Credit: TikTok

Through photos and text, you can see the cabin come to life and house many people in and around it. Daja hosts volunteers for free, and they help with projects such as processing recyclables.

People also visit for inner-child healing retreats and, at least during their stay, embrace a more peaceful way of living.

Tropical storms have hit the cabin multiple times, and termites and ants are eating at the wooden beams. But Daja's offerings won't stop any time soon.

This kind of living can be healing in terms of spirituality and more. Interacting with nature more often has mental health benefits, and it can bring us closer to the people around us.

Living off-grid as Daja does can also consume less energy and resources. It also encourages people to live off and with the land. It may not be for everyone, but even imitating part of Daja's journey could benefit your wallet and the planet.

Growing your own food is one slice of the experience that you can replicate. You can save money by not having to drive to the store for food, and the food will be fresher. You'll also create less plastic waste and have a fun activity to do with the people around you.

Reusing and recycling what you have is another great behavior to embrace. If you're still buying tomato sauce, why not use those glass jars to store food instead of buying new containers?

If you're able to embrace off-grid living wholeheartedly, that's an incredible and wonderful feat. If you can't, the actions listed above aren't exhaustive. There's no one right solution to be more frugal, healthier, and kinder to yourself and our planet.

Many people in the comments loved learning about Daja's story.

"You look stress free," one person commented.

Another TikTok user gave some well-wishes: "Your story is so inspiring, may you receive all you need."

