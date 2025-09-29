Off-gridder shares inside look at cozy morning routine on rainy day: 'The peace you must feel'

"This looks and feels like my kind of Heaven."

When people hear the phrase "living off the grid," it's likely many will picture someone like Randy Quaid's character in the movie "Independence Day," rather than a modern influencer-type.

Off-grid living might still have a reputation as a rough and uncommon lifestyle, but that appears to be changing, and two young women are a perfect example of this uptrending way of life.

Savannah and Casey jointly launched a blog in 2011, and two years later, the duo began what they call their "homesteading journey."

Together, they host the TikTok account Hey Wanderer (@heywanderer), allowing the off-grid curious a glimpse into what it's really like to live self-sufficiently today. Recently, they shared an envy-inspiring clip of an average rainy morning, straight out of everyone's "slow living" dreams.

The video began with a brief glimpse at their stock tank pool, before panning to one of the women checking on their chickens, showering, lighting a candle, and mixing up some DIY cleaning products.

In addition to a striking soundtrack of soft background noise, the overall vibe of the video was dreamlike and soothing. In fact, what was most attractive about the depicted morning was — in contrast to most influencer content — that almost nothing happened.

After blending the cleaning spray, she wiped a table down and set about making a remarkably unhurried latte as the footage ended.

Perhaps what was most surprising to first-time viewers was how peaceful their pace of life looked. Off-gridding as a concept sounds like a lot of work, but in the video, it appeared to be an oasis of calm, in contrast to a standard morning rush to the office.

An off-grid lifestyle requires some planning and effort, but the benefits, in terms of independence, self-sufficiency, and reduced living costs, are immense. Households off the grid often obtain their energy from solar panels, and they generally save significantly on utility bills.

Savannah and Casey hope to encourage other young adults to consider a similar low-consumption, environmentally friendly off-grid lifestyle, and their TikTok clip was effective.

"Idk this would heal something in me I think," a follower replied, one of a few who expressed the same sentiment.

"This looks and feels like my kind of Heaven," another commented.

"The peace you must feel every day," a third observed.

"Got room for a third friend?" was another user's contribution, one of several volunteering to join them.

