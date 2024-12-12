Homeowner shares stunning inside look at unusual off-grid home inspired by World War I structures: 'You're living my dream'

A Redditor has left the r/OffGrid community stunned after sharing pictures of their woodland Quonset hut project.

Quonset huts are semicircular steel structures based on Nissen huts, which were developed for use during World War I. Their quick assembly and strength made them perfect for military barracks or office buildings.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Now, Quonset huts are being used for warehouse space, agricultural facilities, and vehicle storage, among other things. On one lot in Canada, a Quonset hut is even being used as a home.

As the Redditor detailed, the floorspace covers 40 feet by 60 feet, with half used as a garage and half used as a dwelling. The interior comprises two bedrooms and two full bathrooms and boasts a spacious open-plan living and kitchen area.

It sources electricity from an $80,000 (CAD) solar setup that includes batteries. A wood stove provides heat, and a gas range is used for cooking. The space also makes use of a heat pump for air conditioning.

It's an impressive build, and the original poster noted that the work isn't complete yet.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

They outlined their estimated costs for the off-grid home so far, and the sums are rather eye-watering. However, the off-grid home will not see electricity bills anytime soon, helping chip away at the costs of the investments in solar panels and associated technology.

What's more, the property will be resilient in the face of extreme weather, which often leads to grid outages. The panels and battery storage will help keep the lights on in stormy weather and the AC on when heat waves hit.

Redditors were suitably impressed, with many expressing jealousy.

🗣️ Would you live in a home made of mud?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Great setup!" one user said. "You're living my dream."

"That looks awesome!" added another. "Nice work!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.