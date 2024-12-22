New homeowner sparks discussion on how to thrive in off-grid 'dry cabin' — here's what we can learn from them

There are so many resources available to make this lifestyle a success.

Off-grid living can seem idyllic, but it does come with its challenges. While electricity can be generated via solar panels and heat can come from a log-burning fire or a propane-powered heater, water is a little trickier to source.

There are solutions to this problem, such as rainwater harvesting and filtering or taking advantage of local freshwater streams. But it doesn't rain all the time, and that stream might be a bit of a journey away — which isn't practical when you need to carry water.

One Redditor asked the r/OffGrid community for "dry cabin tips and tricks" to make living during the winter a lot easier with no access to a main water supply.

"I have a water heater and 55 gallon water drum for this place, but trying to figure out how to install water in the midst of a Maine winter feels only slightly more feasible than attempting the same thing in Alaska," they said in the post.

Thankfully, seasoned off-gridders were generous with their advice. One began by saying they could conserve water by washing dishes using "one spray bottle with suds" and "another to spray rinse."

"If there is a county pool near where you get groceries take a change of clothes to town," another added. "If you have to haul water 5 gallons is forty pounds. Plan for the weight. You can set it up over the sink and learn to rinse dishes in a thin stream of water."

The sheer weight of water can be difficult to deal with, especially if living alone. Making regular trips to and from a water source can be exhausting, which is why having a method of transporting supplies and then storing them can be helpful. But for the latter, it's also important to make sure the drinking supply remains clean to avoid illness.

Despite the complications, off-grid living can be really beneficial. Saving money is one significant draw of the lifestyle, with less reliance on an energy grid that would dictate the cost of the power you use. Solar energy is free after an investment in panels, and if you choose to use propane or natural gas for some appliances or for heating, you only buy exactly what you need, which helps with budgeting.

Meanwhile, off-grid properties are often in remote settings — hence the difficulty accessing power and water — which offers the opportunity to connect with nature. This can be peaceful, and being around trees can also be a huge benefit to mental health.

It's also a less consumptive lifestyle. You're more mindful of the energy and water you use and where it comes from, meaning you use less and rely more on non-polluting, renewable sources.

Thanks to the internet and dedicated communities like r/OffGrid, there are so many resources available to make this lifestyle a success — for whatever reason you have for wanting to give it a try.

