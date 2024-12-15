Off-grid homeowner wows internet with breathtaking view from cabin: 'Postcard pretty'

"They obviously chose well when picking a spot for their off-grid lifestyle."

For one off-grid homeowner in Alaska, the weather outside might be frightful, but the views are absolutely delightful.

In the r/OffGrid subreddit, they shared a picture of the scene outside their cabin window, with their homestead covered in a blanket of pristine white snow.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It was zero degrees this morning, but it sure was pretty," they captioned the post.

It's hard to deny that fact, and they obviously chose well when picking a spot for their off-grid lifestyle.

But a stunning view isn't the only benefit of this way of living. It can allow homeowners to reconnect with nature — which makes for improved mental health — and encourages reduced consumer spending. What's more, you can also benefit from energy independence, with the price you pay for power not dictated by major companies.

Instead, you'll more than likely be generating electricity using a renewable source, such as solar power.

While they may need a hefty upfront investment, solar panels can pay for themselves after a few years thanks to money saved by not paying energy bills. The technology harnesses the sun's light to create free energy, and you might be surprised about just how much electricity they can provide — and battery storage allows you to use that power when the sun has set.

Saving money is one thing, but knowing that your power comes from a renewable source rather than a dirty fuel-reliant power plant also gives you peace of mind that you aren't contributing to energy-related pollution, which is warming our planet.

Even homes connected to the grid can make use of solar panels to reduce both energy bills and their polluting impact, and with money available for this technology via the Inflation Reduction Act, there has never been a better time to buy — and doing so soon is a good idea, with President-elect Donald Trump suggesting he will end these benefits.

Commenters on Reddit, though, were more interested in the breathtaking scenery.

"Postcard pretty," one user said. "As close as I want to be."

"This is gorgeous!" another added. "Wood cabins are adorable!"

