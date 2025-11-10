  • Home Home

Homeowner shares photos while building off-grid home in mountains: 'Look at that view'

by Hannah Slusher
One Redditor shared breathtaking photos and details of their in-progress off-grid mountain home in the lush Coast Range of Oregon.

One homeowner is taking DIY to a whole new level — and the internet is loving it.

In a viral post on Reddit's r/OffGrid forum, one user shared breathtaking photos and details of their in-progress mountain home, built entirely off-grid in the lush Coast Range of southwest Oregon. The project has captured the imagination of thousands of viewers who dream of living closer to nature — and spending less on utilities in the process.

A different off-grid home in the mountains
byu/chocolatepumpk1n inOffGrid

After more than a year of preparing the foundation and pouring retaining walls, the homeowner recently started laying the subfloor — a major milestone after months of manual labor and creative problem-solving. 

"It feels really good to see progress," they wrote.

Because their steep mountain driveway couldn't handle a concrete truck, the builder had sand and gravel delivered, then mixed all the concrete themselves — a major feat of determination. Despite the challenges, they're keeping costs relatively low: around $250,000 for roughly 2,000 square feet, not counting the land or infrastructure like the solar setup, water storage, and septic system.

Going off-grid doesn't just save money long-term — it can also help homeowners become more resilient during power outages and extreme weather. With their solar system already in place, this Oregon resident is taking steps toward a cleaner, self-sustaining lifestyle that uses fewer resources and reduces carbon pollution.

Fellow Redditors couldn't hide their admiration. 

Another added, "Look at that view! To quote Napoleon Dynamite — lucky!" 

The builder replied to say they "feel lucky every single day."

Off-grid living may not be for everyone, but as this project shows, the rewards — both personal and environmental — are worth the effort.

