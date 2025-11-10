Homeowner shares photos while building off-grid home in mountains: 'Look at that view'

"That's going to be an awesome place."

One homeowner is taking DIY to a whole new level — and the internet is loving it.

In a viral post on Reddit's r/OffGrid forum, one user shared breathtaking photos and details of their in-progress mountain home, built entirely off-grid in the lush Coast Range of southwest Oregon. The project has captured the imagination of thousands of viewers who dream of living closer to nature — and spending less on utilities in the process.

Photo Credit: Reddit

After more than a year of preparing the foundation and pouring retaining walls, the homeowner recently started laying the subfloor — a major milestone after months of manual labor and creative problem-solving.

"It feels really good to see progress," they wrote.

Because their steep mountain driveway couldn't handle a concrete truck, the builder had sand and gravel delivered, then mixed all the concrete themselves — a major feat of determination. Despite the challenges, they're keeping costs relatively low: around $250,000 for roughly 2,000 square feet, not counting the land or infrastructure like the solar setup, water storage, and septic system.

Going off-grid doesn't just save money long-term — it can also help homeowners become more resilient during power outages and extreme weather. With their solar system already in place, this Oregon resident is taking steps toward a cleaner, self-sustaining lifestyle that uses fewer resources and reduces carbon pollution.

Fellow Redditors couldn't hide their admiration.

"That's going to be an awesome place," one wrote.

Another added, "Look at that view! To quote Napoleon Dynamite — lucky!"

The builder replied to say they "feel lucky every single day."

Off-grid living may not be for everyone, but as this project shows, the rewards — both personal and environmental — are worth the effort.

