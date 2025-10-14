Contractor shares surprising PSA for people considering off-grid living: 'A real world understanding'

A contractor working on a home recently shared their advice to the r/OffGrid Reddit community.

"I've never gouged anyone if anything I've lost more money helping people make it work, it gives a real world understanding of what you have to work with," the original poster wrote, alongside some photos of the site they were working on.

"This project is a good example of what most people get when buying an off grid place. I came in during the inspection portion and said it's a complete rebuild, it is what it is."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The contractor went on to detail how the plumbing needed to be replaced, the gas lines needed to be rerouted, and the electrical system needed an overhaul. They were able to complete it in about five weeks.

"The other thing I tell people is you better be rich, smart or willing to suffer some if you are going off grid," the original poster wrote.

A lot of the work revolved around solar power for the home. This is nearly a requirement for an off-grid home. While it provides energy independence, it's also great for the environment. The more one can lean on renewables such as solar and less on gas, the less pollution there will be.

Atmospheric pollution is the primary driver of destructive weather patterns such as floods, droughts, and heat waves. These can incur steep agricultural, housing, and ecological costs.

Reddit commenters had a lot to say about the contractor's project.

"Definitely lot of moisture and wiring issues," one community member said.

"That number of wires makes me anxious," another said.

