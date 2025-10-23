Off-grid homeowner shares behind-the-scenes of unique 'earthship' house: 'Incredible'

Colorado resident Arianna Danielson (@arianna_danielson) showed off the ventilation system of her unique home on TikTok recently.

"No AC no problem," Arianna wrote in the video caption. "Here's how we keep our off grid earth home cool in these hot months!"

She then detailed how the home relies on underground thermal mass to stay cool, how the blinds keep the sun out in summer months, fans keep the air moving, skylights let the hot air out, and open doors can provide a cross-breeze.

Arianna lives in a particular kind of home called an earthship. It hinges on being as self-sustaining as possible. A big part of this is passive solar heating. Earthships typically have south-facing, angled windows to capture as much sun as possible.

That sunlight can then heat up the floor and the walls opposite the windows. As thermal mass, these retain heat and release it gradually. Many earthships include vents that run through the rear wall, underneath the earth berm. These help pull in cool air as well.

Earthships enjoy a host of other sustainable features. They're highly efficient with water usage, for one. The roof design captures rainwater, and used water is cycled through multiple points. Recycled materials are frequently used as major parts of an earthship. The core retaining walls are reused tires packed with earth, while bottles are used to fill interior walls.

Solar energy is a major part of what keeps an earthship running. Whether you're on the grid or going off of it, EnergySage can connect homeowners to local, vetted solar installers. With its expertise, it's possible to save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

If the up-front investment in solar panels is still too high, LightReach has a rental program, which can keep residents locked in at low monthly utility rates.

All of these features combine in earthships to leave a lower environmental impact and reduce monthly costs. Those living in earthships have generally been happy with the experience, even in colder climates. While materials for building one are relatively inexpensive, the labor involved with building an earthship is extensive.

Arianna's TikTok followers were excited to see the nuts and bolts of how it all worked.

"Wow..incredible," said one community member.

"These are so cool!" replied another.

"These are so cool!" replied another.