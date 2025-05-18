  • Home Home

Homeowners living off grid share money-saving energy solution: 'It's second nature now'

by Christine Dulion
"We budget for this every year."

In a Reddit thread in the r/OffGrid community, solar users are sharing how they manage energy usage during cloudy days and the winter months. 

The original poster asked fellow off-gridders: "What backup strategies do you have? Do you prioritize essential loads and cut off non-essentials? Do you have generators if you require extra power in the house?"

One user responded: "We prioritize battery usage for sure. In the spring/fall months, we utilize a pellet stove to heat our home. In the winter months, we use a wood stove only." 

Others chimed in with strategies like switching to wood heat, using lower-voltage appliances, and tracking energy consumption.

"Energy efficient appliances do help reduce system size needs," another commenter noted, adding that success is all about thoughtfully designing your system to complement your lifestyle. "NEVER going back on grid!"

The conversation highlights one of the biggest benefits of off-grid living: self-reliance. These homeowners don't have to worry about rising utility rates or losing power during extreme weather events like storms, which are becoming more common with rising global temperatures. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Off-grid homes typically consume far less energy and rely less on dirty energy sources like oil and gas, helping to not only save money but also contribute to a cooler, cleaner future for everyone. 

Although off-grid living may not be right for everyone, even adopting habits like energy tracking, investing in battery backups, or reducing appliance use can go a long way toward saving money and reducing pollution.

If you're curious about installing solar panels to reduce your bills, EnergySage offers free tools that can help you decide which system is best for you. For more energy savings, consider also upgrading to a heat pump.

Commenters were all in on the off-grid exchange. One user explained: "Everyone … will have a different strategy. We've been off grid in northern Vermont for 5 years with a small solar setup and while it took some adjustment to start, it's second nature now. We didn't have money to upgrade at the time so practiced conservation over production." They cited the use of candles and oil lamps as well as a wood cook stove for heat, cooking, and hot water.

Some have unique approaches to their lifestyle. For example, another commenter shared: "Realistically, we eat out more around the winter solstice, and tailor our cooking to efficiency in the weeks before and after it. We know this, we plan this, we budget for this every year. It's a treat!"

