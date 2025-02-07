Off-grid homeowner inspires with progress photos of gorgeous unconventional home: 'Despite the grueling work, it ended up being a boon'

Indeed, the quality of the work and the low cost of the build certainly made all the effort worthwhile.

There are plenty of options to consider when deciding how to construct an off-grid home. You could opt for a log cabin or a custom-built trailer home. Maybe a bus conversion appeals, or perhaps adobe is the way to go.

One carpenter showed Reddit how they embraced stucco for their project in the New Mexico desert town of Taos.

Stuccowork involves a thick plaster coating on exterior walls. The material was pasted over a wooden frame and boards, which were lined with a breathable membrane. Stucco doesn't do so well in areas that experience heavy rainfall and moisture, but in the desert, it's ideal. According to Tape University, it's fire-resistant and insulating, and it also provides an appealing look.

The original poster noted they used three coats of stucco and did much of the mixing themself. After being quoted $40,000 for the work by a contractor, they ended up paying $6,000 for the help of two laborers and did the rest of the job on their own.

"Despite the grueling work, it ended up being a boon," they said.

Indeed, the quality of the work and the low cost of the build certainly made all the effort worthwhile.

The OP said they took a lot of instruction from YouTube videos. This resource is one of the reasons why more and more people are betting on their abilities to build the off-grid home of their dreams.

If you budget carefully, these builds can be significantly cheaper than the cost of a conventional home or apartment. With housing prices and rental costs seemingly on the rise constantly, constructing your own home can be a money-saving way to live comfortably.

You also get a bit of freedom regarding location. Whether it's in the desert or in the woods, you can find a gorgeous plot of land, check local code requirements, and get started on your new property.

Technological improvements are making off-grid living more viable, too. Solar panels are becoming cheaper and more efficient, while battery development is progressing every day. Creating free, pollutionless electricity means you can say goodbye to energy bills and live more sustainably.

Redditors were impressed by the finished product.

"You should be very proud!" one person said. "As someone who does this for a living for other people, I'd love to do this for myself/family one day! Great job."

"Strong New Mexico energy here," another added. "Gorgeous work."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.