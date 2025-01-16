Off-grid parent wows internet with stunning images of 'cozy' adobe home: 'It's lovely beyond words'

One off-grid homeowner recently garnered high praise from the r/OffGridCabins subreddit after posting a photo gallery of their off-grid starter home.

"[This is] my little off grid adobe that I lived in for two years while I built my off grid house 8 miles away," the poster explained. "It was super rustic, but did the trick. Staying here with my two children definitely kept me on point with completing my build as soon as I could. Cozy lil spot though."

Although, as the poster explained, they eventually moved with their family into a larger house, many of the commenters indicated that they never would have left the adobe.

"It's completely magical," wrote one commenter.

"It looks like Harry Potter's Hagrid's house," wrote another.

"It's lovely beyond words!" another commenter chimed in.

While it is certainly not the lifestyle that everyone would choose, living off-grid — which usually refers to a house in a remote location, disconnected from all public utilities — clearly has a great appeal for a devoted segment of the population.

Some of the benefits that off-gridders like to point out include self-sufficiency in the form of growing some or all of their own food, monetary savings over the long term, and the mental clarity that they associate with living a more minimalist lifestyle.

There are, of course, difficulties as well that come with disconnecting from society, including loneliness and having to figure out what to do with your own sewage, to name a couple.

However, for the seemingly growing number of people embracing this lifestyle, in practice or in internet forums, the benefits outweigh the costs. In a society where it is nearly impossible to avoid contributing to plastic waste, dirty energy, and other types of pollution and environmental harm, there is an undeniable appeal to having almost total control over your consumption and the ability to live as environmentally sustainably as you possibly can.

