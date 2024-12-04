Tiny home enthusiast shares photo of amazing custom bus conversion: 'Found in the wild'

It contains a lot of things you'd find in a conventional home, including a fridge, washer-dryer, and propane stove.

A tiny home enthusiast's jealousy soared when they spotted a custom bus conversion out on the road.

"Found in the wild," they captioned a post on Reddit alongside a picture of the house on wheels. Impressively, a fellow tiny-home admirer pointed them in the direction of a YouTube video that provided further insight into the stunning project.

The bus belongs to Anna and Jeff from the Sweet Sweet Bus Life (@sweetsweetbuslife) Instagram page. In the video, they detailed that they have a family of seven in the school bus conversion, which even has a second level after some renovation work.

What might be surprising for some is that it contains a lot of things you'd find in a conventional home, including a fridge, washer-dryer, and propane stove. They don't run a lot of the power-consuming appliances when they are off-grid, though, instead taking advantage of plug-in spots at campsites to do laundry.

A lot of bus projects make use of solar energy for power, but panels and batteries can be heavy and space-consuming. If the bus is mostly mobile, you also can't take advantage of larger panels that produce a lot of energy, instead having to opt for smaller, lighter, more flexible panels.

But making the most of solar energy can be worthwhile when grid access is impossible. Panels generate power in all daylight conditions — though they are less efficient on cloudy days — and the power is, importantly, free. It also doesn't rely on polluting dirty fuels.

Tiny-house living provides additional benefits, too. With not much space to utilize, you really have to be selective about the items you buy. This discourages overconsumption, which can be expensive, wasteful, and harmful to the planet. Such a lifestyle can also do wonders for your mental health thanks to the lack of clutter.

One Redditor was certainly envious about the bus conversion, saying, "Damn that's cool."

