Family shares 'beautiful' photos of off-grid cabin built on ancestral land: 'Love it'

by Cassidy Lovell
There's really no place like home.

Hard work pays off, and this homestead is proof of that. A Redditor shared photos of their stunning off-grid family cabin in North Carolina to r/OffGridCabins.

"My family built this in 2000 on land our ancestors had in the 1880s that's now in a National Forest," the OP wrote. "We are all cousins from the 7 siblings that lived on this land over a century ago."

It's a beautiful sight: a simple cabin in a lush forest with a covered porch, log storage, a campfire, and a well. Don't let the simple appearance fool you, though — off-grid living involves a lot of planning, but it's worth it.

The homesteads are designed to be self-reliant, with rain barrels to collect rainwater, gardens or greenhouses to grow food, and solar panels to generate electricity. Not only does off-grid living increase independence, but it can also save homeowners a lot of money on monthly bills.

Off-grid living isn't just good for your wallet. By downsizing and reducing the amount of energy you consume, you also help decrease the total amount of plant-warming gases entering the atmosphere. 

Although buying land, building a home, and other installation costs are quite expensive, off-grid homeowners consider it an investment that pays for itself. A homeowner in Maine has been living off the grid for five years in this cozy cabin and wouldn't change a thing. Others are just getting started, like this homeowner in the Northeast.

Even if off-grid living isn't for you, there are upgrades that'll make your home more self-sufficient. Solar panels and heat pumps are two energy-efficient options that'll lower your monthly utility bills. Even small changes, like upgrading to LED light bulbs or cleaning your air filter, can save a substantial amount of money down the line.

Redditors were jealous of the stunning cabin, with one user calling it "Paradise!"

"Love it!!!" a commenter wrote. "Especially [with the] covered porch!"

A third Redditor wanted "more photos please and thank you."

"Beautiful," responded another.

