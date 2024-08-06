A rain barrel is one of the cheapest, easiest ways to save money in your yard and garden — here's why

About 30% of household water consumption is devoted to outdoor use, and a lot of that could be satisfied with rainwater harvesting.

Ever heard that collecting rainwater is illegal? Well, it turns out that's (basically) an urban legend.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, collecting rainwater is not federally regulated in the U.S. and is legal in all 50 states, although state-by-state regulations vary. For the most part, rainwater is allowed (and more often than not encouraged) to be collected, at a minimum for landscaping and irrigation purposes.

Here's the good news: Equipping your house with a rainwater collection system as simple as a rain barrel can not only help you save water and help your community, but also save you money.

What are rain barrels?

Rain barrels are an easy way to collect and store rainwater at your own home for non-potable uses, like watering your flower garden (experts say there is some risk to using harvested water for edible plants).

Rainwater collection using rain barrels is relatively cheap and efficient: If your roof has gutters, you should be able to harvest over 500 gallons for every 1,000 square feet of roof with just 1 inch of rainfall.

Why are rain barrels important?

The average American household uses more than 300 gallons of water a day, and as droughts intensify and water costs increase, it is important to conserve fresh water as much as possible.

Collecting rainwater during the rainy season to use later when your plants need watering is a great way to harness and repurpose this precious resource.

How will a rain barrel save me money?

To add to those savings, several cities and counties also offer rebates if you install a rainwater collection system to your home, including just a simple rain barrel.

Where do I start?

Though there are many kits available with different barrel sizes and styles, we recommend the EarthMinded DIY Rain Barrel Bundle. The kit includes a barrel as well as all the parts to connect the barrel to an existing downspout on the house to collect rainwater.

To get the most use out of the rain barrel, the spigot should be toward the bottom of the barrel, and the barrel should be elevated from the ground enough to fit a watering can underneath the spigot. This can be done by using a couple of cement blocks or a Rain Barrel Stand.

There are more sophisticated rainwater collection systems available on the market that require a larger investment, but installing a rain barrel is a great way to start saving some money and the planet.

