Changing your air filters is one of the easiest ways to save money on energy bills — here's how often you need to do it

If you've got a central air system for heating, cooling, or something like a heat pump for both, then you have air filters in your home.

Like any filter, they need to be changed regularly to do their job. This is important for your air quality, but more than that, it can actually save you money.

What are the air filters in my HVAC system for?

Air filters strain out dust, pollen, hair, and other small particles to not only protect your lungs from common types of pollution, but also to protect the rest of the HVAC system from buildup that can slow down or damage it.

Depending on the type of air filter you use, they can sometimes even filter out microbes like mold and bacteria that would otherwise make you sick.

How does changing my air filter save me money?

If you're worried about wasting money on new filters, don't be. When a filter is too old, it gets clogged with dust, and a clogged filter is harder to pass air through.

Your system has to work harder to compensate, raising your energy use by 5-15% and causing excess wear and tear on your appliances. Changing a filter when it's needed can save you money even when you factor in the cost of the filters themselves — and you'll enjoy cleaner, healthier air.

One way to decide if it's time for a change is to hold the old filter up to a bright light or the sun. You should be able to see some light through a fresh filter, but a clogged one will be completely opaque. Usually, filters need changing every two to three months; write down the date of the change on the edge of the filter to help you keep track.

Are all air filters the same?

Air filters have what's called an MERV rating, which tells you how effective they are at filtration. The higher the MERV rating, the finer the filter. Be aware that if the filter is too fine, it'll slow down airflow, so your system needs to be strong enough to handle it, or a fine filter could cause damage to your system.

Also, look at the thickness of the filter. One-inch filters don't have as much surface area as four-inch filters, so the four-inch ones are considered more effective.

