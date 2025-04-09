Homeowner shares incredible progress photos of their off-grid dream cabin: 'Slowly coming together'

A Redditor has shared several photos to showcase the progress of their off-grid life in the Northeast.

The gallery gave viewers a glimpse of a beautiful and eco-friendly home, featuring several shots from inside and outside, evidence of wild animals lurking nearby, and pictures of the original poster constructing the property.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Our off-grid cabin," the caption read. "Slowly coming together."

The log cabin looked almost finished and appeared to be a cozy space in the woods. "We will get there at some point," the OP added in the comments.

So far, the homeowner has used string lights for illumination but plans to "get some solar on it" to power it up fully. The home comprises 20-by-32-foot living space," which becomes 30-by-44-foot with the decks. They also have a 12-by-12-foot loft. The OP said that they harvest rainwater to use in the toilet.

A common source of power generation when living off the grid is solar panels, which provide reliable energy even during extreme weather events.

After installation, these panels last on average between 30 to 40 years, depending on the quality, per Sunsave. They also require minimal maintenance and produce no planet-warming pollution.

According to Solar Power Authority, the average monthly savings with these panels is $84, but that can add up to $20,000 over their lifespan. One homeowner's complete solar setup cost them just $8,258.

Off-grid homes can be quick to build and don't release as much harmful gases during construction as conventional dwellings.

For example, the Japanese architectural firm Vuild constructed a stylish off-grid beauty in less than two months. The lightweight board material used to build the property didn't require heavy-duty machinery, which often relies on polluting diesel fuel and creates noise pollution.

As off-grid homeowners enjoy self-reliance in water, energy, and all or part of the construction, it means less consumption, leading to a cooler and cleaner future for the planet.

The self-sufficient home has given inspiration to others.

"This is amazing," one person said. "Congrats. I totally wanna do the same thing."

Another off-gridder remarked, "Awesome, I live off-grid myself all the way to collecting rainwater. It's a different lifestyle but well worth it I think. Good luck."

